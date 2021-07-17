At some point, every driver needs to deal with a vehicle malfunction. Knowing the most common causes of vehicle breakdown can help you prepare.

Vehicles require hundreds of small components to run smoothly and efficiently. A major drawback of having so many parts is that if anything goes wrong—whether a lug nut comes loose or the fuel line tears—your car can malfunction. Be aware of the most common causes for vehicle breakdown; they can happen at any time, whether you take good care of your car or not. Know the problem areas and understand how to best mitigate the situation—or avoid it entirely.

Tire Troubles

Tire rubber is durable, and its design ensures it can stand up to trauma on the road, but at times the strain may be too much. Several different issues, such as a puncture that lets air escape or a pothole that damages the sidewall, can cause a tire to fail. Whatever the case may be, with enough pressure, blows to the rubber can lead to an air leak or an outright blowout.

How To Avoid Tire Failure

Evading sharp or jagged objects in the road isn’t always possible, but you should attempt to avoid deep potholes and debris when it’s safe to maneuver around them. You must also check the age of your tires to ensure they’re not past their recommended replacement date. You can find their manufacturing date labeled on the sidewall.

Dead Battery

You need gasoline to power the engine, but the battery powers the electrical system, including your starter. With a dead battery, your vehicle isn’t going to go anywhere unless you tow it. A battery can fail if the connector points corrode or if you put too much strain on it. The most common way batteries die is when drivers accidentally leave their headlights on for extended periods. Luckily, to solve this, you just need to recharge your battery with jumper cables.

How To Avoid a Dead Battery

Always switch everything off as soon as you leave the car. Leaving any electric components on—not just the headlights—can drain the power and leave you with a dead battery. Have your mechanic check the connectors to ensure no corrosion is forming on the metal bits; once those go, your car won’t draw power as efficiently.

Engine Heat

Engines tend to produce a great amount of heat, which makes the threat of overheating a common possibility under certain circumstances. In these scenarios, it’s easy to know when your engine is hotter than it should be, as the dashboard will alert you to rising temperatures under the hood.

How To Avoid Rising Heat

If you live in climates where the average temperature is above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, always try to park your vehicle in the shade. On top of this, make sure you have sufficient coolant in the engine to reduce temperatures.

Know What To Do

You can’t always avoid breakdowns, but when they happen, you need to know how to prepare for a vehicle malfunction. Understand the causes of vehicular failure and be ready when the unavoidable happens.