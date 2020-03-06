The North Baltimore Local Schools Survey Results

The NB Board of Education recently published a survey to discover what improvement projects the community would like to see happen without any additional taxes or levies.

Five potential projects included on the survey: New Weight Room Facility, New Track Facility, New Bus Storage Garage, New Football Stadium and New Field House Facility. These suggestions were developed through community input.

Of the five projects presented, the votes showed that the NB community’s first choice would be building a new track. Ranked second is a new bus garage. Coming in third is a new football stadium. 4th and 5th are the field house and weight room.

The board of education will continue to think about these results. We will not be asking the community for new money. Please continue to provide us with your thoughts. The board is listening to your concerns and suggestions. Thank you to those who participated in the survey. Go Tigers!!!