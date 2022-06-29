The North Baltimore Public Library is Hiring!

Maintenance and Lawn Care position

Up to 12 hours a week. Hours can vary based on employees’ schedules but the employee must meet with

the Director or Assistant Director weekly for tasks.

Pay is based on experience.

Summary Performs routine and extensive preventative maintenance and repair procedures on the

Library building, utility systems, and North Baltimore Historical Society

Maintains a well-manicured lawn. Mowing, pulling weeds, trimming bushes, picking up trash and

mulching when needed.

The North Baltimore Public Library will provide the mower and lawn tools.

The North Baltimore Public Library will accept applications until July 15th, applications may be picked up at the front desk.

Please email Holly at holly@nbpubliclibrary.org or call 419-257-3621 for more details.