The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board Meeting Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call.

Webinar: On Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 a.m., join webinar by clicking this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86016833154?pwd=eDdvL2txb2Jwajdab0wyQXVRTUt0dz09

Password: 664391

Phone only: On Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-301-715-8592

When prompted, use ID: 860 1683 3154 and Password: 664391.

Note that the public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to [email protected] during and after the meeting.

More information can be found at: http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/