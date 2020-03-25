The Northwestern Water and Sewer District

Board Meeting Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to guidance issued by the State of Ohio’s “Stay at Home Order,” The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m., will take place via phone conference call.

While our offices are closed to the public during regular business hours, The District’s Board room will be open at 7:25 a.m., Thursday, March 26, for those who wish to listen to the scheduled meeting. The attending members of the public will be advised on proper safety and social distancing protocol while in our facility. Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.

Future emergency meeting formats are being considered if guidance regarding public meetings is changed.

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water during this crisis. More information can be found at: http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/