The Northwestern Water & Sewer District Launces New Website

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water & Sewer District (The District) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, https://www.nwwsd.org. The new site will offer a more personalized experience, cleaner landing pages, and better navigation to suit desktop and mobile devices.

The site features a homepage layout geared at informing customers of information and news in The District as well as emphasizing a focus on making it easier to complete tasks.

The primary goal was to ensure content is easier to access, for this reason The District partnered with Pioneer Utility Resources, a utility communications cooperative to implement the Powerful web platform, specifically designed to ensure community-owned utility organizations can connect with their members online. The STAR standard was implemented on the website, enabling content to be searchable, translatable, accessible and responsive.

The new website incorporates a simplified interface for board meeting agendas and minutes. The District placed emphasis on accessibility, taking a socially responsible approach to exceed accessibility guidelines and ensure that the site has an improved experience for site visitors that are blind, visually impaired, or have a cognitive disability. All top-level pages can be navigated to through an alternative means of landing tiles, giving the site visitor a more touch screen way to navigate if they have a cognitive disability. Interior pages have improved print compatibility along with reduced margins to improve the readability for site visitors that are dyslexic.

According to Public Information Officer, Theresa Pollick, “The Northwestern Water & Sewer District invites visitors to explore the new website. With a mobile-first responsive design approach, we’ve put an emphasis on our customers that are on the go, empowering them to get the information to complete their task when they need it, on the device they need it on.”