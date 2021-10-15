North Baltimore, Ohio

October 15, 2021 5:42 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update
Rail Ad
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

The Nutcracker: All Jazzed Up! Community Performance

Bowling Green, OH (October 15, 2021) – Julie’s Dance Studio will hold a free performance for the community at the Wood County Committee on Aging, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green on Tuesday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. The group will be performing the first half of their show The Nutcracker: All Jazzed Up! This rendition is based on the traditional ballet with a twist, including tap and jazz dancing.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

 For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website