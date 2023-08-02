The NWCC Fall 2023 Sports Season Is Ramping Up

Read more about the new league…

North Baltimore High School and Junior High School Fall athletes have officially begun practice with scrimmages and opening matches and games coming up way fast!

Tiger Golf opens the Fall Seasons for NB with Gibsonburg at Sycamore Hills (11:00 am). The linksters are thrown into the heat of the new conference (NWCC) with the conference tournament at Hidden Creek on Monday, the 7th.

Girls Golf opens with Holgate at Birch Run (11 am) on Aug. 9.

Next up is a scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 5 for Tiger Football at North Central (10:00 am). Located in the NW corner of the state, take Rt. 6 west and 15 north.

Junior High Volleyball has a HOME scrimmage with McComb Aug. 9 (5 pm).

All of the other fall teams begin play the following week.

