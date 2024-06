The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery Presents: On the Grid

Curator’s Tour Video Premiere

with Kelly Dietrick

Saturday, July 27, Noon

Join curator Kelly Dietrick for a one-hour virtual exhibition tour. Deepen your understanding of the exhibit, the artists, and of course, hear about those wonderful details and connections only a curator can reveal.

Image Credit: Molly Fitzpatrick, “Color Mix”





On the Grid – Opening Reception

Saturday, July 27, 2 – 4 p.m.

Don’t miss your first opportunity to stop by the gallery, mingle with the exhibiting artists, and enjoy live music from Derek DiCenzo (Bass) and Chris Brown (Piano).

This event is free and open to the public.

Image Credit: Barbara Bryn Klare, “Fade to Red”





Creative Writing Workshop with Sayuri Ayers

Thursday, August 8, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Sayuri Ayers is a poet and writer who has authored multiple poetry and prose collections. She has been featured in numerous publications and was nominated for a Pushcart Award and Best of the Net. Join Sayuri for a poetry workshop inspired by the exhibition and her love for the arts.

to secure your seat. Registration for either option is required–spots are limited and go fast!

Image Credit: Sayuri Ayers





Friends and Family Workshop with Noel Maghathe

Saturday, August 10, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Multi-disciplinary artist Noel Maghathe will host a mindful beeswax candle workshop. Participants will explore sculpture techniques, memories, stories, and visions of our roots. Everyone will create a unique piece with provided materials. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required.

