North Baltimore, Ohio

June 15, 2024 11:18 am

BVHS New Womens Health
The District Update – Water Shed
Need A Chiropractor
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo
Size Update
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023

The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery Presents: On the Grid


The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery Presents:

On the Grid
COLUMBUS, Ohio – June 14, 2024

The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery presents On the Grid, an exhibition curated by Kelly Dietrick. This exhibition features contemporary works of art by 16 artists who live and work in Ohio.

“The selected artists work in film, photography, installation, textiles, ceramics, painting, drawing, sculpture, performance, product design, glass, found materials, and more. Putting these artists together, in each other’s company, creates intersections of emerging and established artists, rural and urban-based artists, underground and mainstream artists, non-objective and figurative artists, and many more contrasts of making.”

– Kelly Dietrick, Curator

On the Grid features artists from Northwest.
Downloadable List of Featured Artists
Images from the Exhibition
Exhibition Events
 All Riffe Gallery events are free and online, unless otherwise noted. 

Curator’s Tour Video Premiere
with Kelly Dietrick
Saturday, July 27, Noon
Join curator Kelly Dietrick for a one-hour virtual exhibition tour. Deepen your understanding of the exhibit, the artists, and of course, hear about those wonderful details and connections only a curator can reveal. 
Image Credit: Molly Fitzpatrick, “Color Mix”  


On the Grid – Opening Reception
Saturday, July 27, 2 – 4 p.m.
Don’t miss your first opportunity to stop by the gallery, mingle with the exhibiting artists, and enjoy live music from Derek DiCenzo (Bass) and Chris Brown (Piano).
This event is free and open to the public.
Image Credit: Barbara Bryn Klare, “Fade to Red”


Creative Writing Workshop with Sayuri Ayers
Thursday, August 8, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
Sayuri Ayers is a poet and writer who has authored multiple poetry and prose collections. She has been featured in numerous publications and was nominated for a Pushcart Award and Best of the Net. Join Sayuri for a poetry workshop inspired by the exhibition and her love for the arts. Attend in person or join remotely via Zoom. Registration for either option is required. Sign up at riffegallery.eventbrite.com
to secure your seat. Registration for either option is required–spots are limited and go fast!
Image Credit: Sayuri Ayers


Friends and Family Workshop with Noel Maghathe
Saturday, August 10, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Multi-disciplinary artist Noel Maghathe will host a mindful beeswax candle workshop. Participants will explore sculpture techniques, memories, stories, and visions of our roots. Everyone will create a unique piece with provided materials. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required. Register at riffegallery.eventbrite.com to secure your seat.
Image Credit: Noel Maghathe

Virtual Artist Talks

Hear from artists as they livestream artist talks from the Riffe Gallery and share their creative journeys, processes, and inspirations.
Register for Artist Talks

Lindsay Martin Gryskewich | Tuesday, August 13, 11 a.m. – Noon
Image Credit: Lindsay Gryskewich, “Master Bedroom, She”  
 
Peter Christian Johnson | Tuesday, August 27, 11 a.m. – Noon
Image Credit : Peter Christian Johnson, “Saddle”


Emily Sullivan Smith | Tuesday, September 10, 11 a.m. – Noon
Image Credit: Emily Sullivan Smith, “Place Holder For Posterity: Color Portrait of the Forest Floor”


Robert C. Banks, Jr. | Tuesday, September 24, 11 a.m. – Noon
Image Credit: Robert C. Banks, Jr., “Josie 4”
Facebook
Instagram
Website
 
ABOUT THE OHIO ARTS COUNCIL’S RIFFE GALLERY
 
The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery showcases the work of Ohio’s artists and the collections of the state’s museums and galleries. The Riffe Gallery is located in the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215.

RIFFE GALLERY HOURS

Tuesday – Friday, Noon – 5 p.m. 
ABOUT THE OHIO ARTS COUNCIL
The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. Connect with the OAC on Facebook or visit our website at oac.ohio.gov.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website