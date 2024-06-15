The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery presents On the Grid, an exhibition curated by Kelly Dietrick. This exhibition features contemporary works of art by 16 artists who live and work in Ohio.



“The selected artists work in film, photography, installation, textiles, ceramics, painting, drawing, sculpture, performance, product design, glass, found materials, and more. Putting these artists together, in each other’s company, creates intersections of emerging and established artists, rural and urban-based artists, underground and mainstream artists, non-objective and figurative artists, and many more contrasts of making.”

– Kelly Dietrick, Curator

On the Grid features artists from Northwest.