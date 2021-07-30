The Peak of Summer Season Temps

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Ohio was 113 degrees on July 21, 1934. While most Ohio summers don’t reach this extreme peak, temperatures in the 90s and 100s affect the demand on the electric grid. Managing that demand and ensuring the continuation of power requires coordination between utilities and regional organizations.

Ohio’s six PUCO-regulated electric utilities are members of PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest regional transmission organization that is comprised of over 65 million electricity customers in 13 states and the District of Columbia. PJM and utilities start the grid preparation for both the summer and winter seasons far in advance by conducting operations studies. These seasonal operating studies assess the electric system and attempt to predict the upcoming demand based on several factors.



The image above, from the PJM Learning Center, summarizes the steps in preparation for the season.

For the 2021 summer season, PJM power system operators have forecasted a peak demand at approximately 149,000 MW. The organization then performs reliability studies at even higher levels to make sure the grid can withstand the demand – in this case, over 155,000 MW for 2021. At any time, the PJM’s Market and Operations page also displays the current and forecasted MW load.

When summer arrives, so does the highest peak usage of electricity for the year. Extended heat waves can lead to an increased power load and more wear on facilities. Dispatchers monitor the grid 24/7 and use computer algorithms to predict what electricity may be needed. PJM also issues Hot Weather Alerts to help prepare transmission and generation facilities for potential problems on the grid before they occur.

Utilities can help offset demand during peak energy times with programs that reduce the electrical load, known as demand response programs. These demand response programs can engage customers by using time-based rates. Time-based rates rely on supply and demand: as demand increases, so does the real time energy price. When demand is lesser and supply is more generous, in the early morning and late evening, the rate decreases. This in turn incentivizes customers to use less energy at peak times to help reduce costs.

When outages do occur, it’s rarely due to a lack of available power on the grid. Advanced preparation and real-time monitoring ensure that the electric demands made by high temperatures are met.

