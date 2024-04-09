North Baltimore, Ohio

April 9, 2024 5:33 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
Logo
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail
Size Update
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
Resize

The Power of Pets

 

(Family Features) Love. Community. Belonging. Pets offer people the chance to explore friendships and connections they didn’t always think were possible.

Pets provide companionship and help bring people together. In fact, according to Mars’ “Pets Connect Us” report 73% of pet parents have made connections despite generational, cultural or ethnic differences because of their four-legged pals.

Learn more about the report, which leveraged consumer insights to shed light on the future of pet parenthood in the U.S. and Canada, at BetterCitiesForPets.com/2023report.


SOURCE:
Mars Petcare

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website