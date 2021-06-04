The State Highway Patrol: 4,500 People Cited in Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement last week. During the project, 4,500 motorists in Ohio were cited for failing to wear an available safety belt. Additionally, 138 motorists were cited for child safety seat violations.

The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Throughout the six states, 9,873 motorists were cited for failing to wear an available safety belt and 470 for child safety seat violations.

Motorists are reminded that safety is a shared responsibility between the driver and passengers. Each time you get in a vehicle, ensure everyone uses safety belts if available.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

A complete breakdown can be found here. https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/ links/2021_ 6StateTrooperCombinedResults_ SafetyBelt.pdf