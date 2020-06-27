Weather permitting, a new book will be debuting on the Slippery Elm Trail this weekend from the NB Library! We hope you had a chance to read “Bird Builds a Nest” by Martin Jenkins. The next book will be “Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs” by Mo Willems. Be ready to laugh! No one tells a story quite like Mo! Take a walk or ride on the trail in the next week and share a unique Goldilocks story with your kids!

“The StoryWalk Project”

was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition (VBPC) and the Kellogg Hubbard Library. “StoryWalk” is an innovative and delightful way for children – and adults! – to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. As you stroll down the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story. “StoryWalk”s have been installed in 50 states and 12 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea!

Enjoy the story as you take a walk — and read today!