The Tooth Fairy Is Now Taking Calls

(NAPSI)—Good news for families: The Tooth Fairy now has her own phone number to congratulate kids on losing teeth and encourage them to care for their smiles—helping to promote good oral health habits and reduce the incidence of tooth decay.

Parents and guardians can call the Tooth Fairy Hotline toll-free at 1-833-FAIRY-WA for their children, and select from four messages from the tooth fairies.

Each pre-recorded call features a different tooth fairy with a distinct pediatric dental health message designed just for kids. The messages include:

•First Lost Tooth—this celebrates a child’s first lost tooth and describes the importance of baby teeth

•Lost Tooth—this celebrates a child’s lost tooth and encourages kids to keep up a healthy smile

•Good Dental Exam—this one congratulates children for a good dental exam and prepares them for future appointments

•Poor Dental Exam—this provides words of encouragement for a child’s next dental exam if the first appointment did not go well.

The new hotline is part of The Tooth Fairy Experience, a free statewide program presented by Delta Dental of Washington. It teaches kids how to keep young smiles healthy and sets them on a path for a lifetime of good oral health through free community and classroom presentations (currently offered virtually), as well as downloadable materials for educators—developed in partnership with the School Nurse Organization of Washington—which are dentist-reviewed and kid-tested.

“The Tooth Fairy is a powerful ally in getting kids to care for their smiles,” said Abbie Goudarzi, DDS, a Delta Dental of Washington dental consultant. “So these positive phone messages can be a great tool for helping parents start a dialogue with their children about cavities and the importance of brushing, flossing and nutrition.”

Additional Ways to Interact

with the Tooth Fairy

For those looking for more fun ways to engage, the Tooth Fairy offers customized letters for children, You can pick from special message options similar to the hotline. The letters are addressed to each child and mailed to their homes on the Tooth Fairy’s personal stationery with a special Tooth Fairy stamp.

The Tooth Fairy even has her very own website (www.TheToothFairyExperience.com), social media channels (Facebook and Instagram @ToothFairyWA) and offers a free quarterly e-newsletter, Grin & Grow, for young fans. The newsletters contain information about the Tooth Fairy’s upcoming appearances, helpful dental health information written for kids, fun tooth facts and much more.



Simply visit TheToothFairyExperience.com and scroll to the bottom of the page to subscribe—and rest assured that you can cancel at any time, your e-mail won’t be shared, and you won’t get any additional unsolicited e-mails.

Additionally, due to COVID-19, the Tooth Fairy is providing free face masks to children upon request. The masks showcase an illustration of the tooth fairies. Parents and guardians can e-mail the Tooth Fairy at hello@thetoothfairyexperience.com to request a mask while supplies last.

“We’re really excited with the response we’re getting from The Tooth Fairy Experience. Everyone from teachers and librarians, to dentists, parents and most importantly the kids themselves are saying what a wonderful experience this is,” said Kristi Ellefson, senior public relations and brand manager for Delta Dental of Washington. “The Tooth Fairy hotline and letters are just two of the ways the program is making dental health education fun and exciting for kids, helping us achieve our vision for a cavity-free Washington.”