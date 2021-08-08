Moving is a stressful endeavor full of costly choices and anxious energy. The concept of starting your life anew in a fresh place is exciting, but the process of actually getting there can prove tedious and worrisome. Every move is different and will pose unique challenges, so prepare yourself ahead of time and sidestep unnecessary hiccups. Here are the top moving mistakes to avoid.

Underestimating Your Moving Needs

When you move, you must anticipate the amount of supplies and space you need to make a smooth transition. The last thing you want is to waste precious packing time traveling back and forth between the store and home to grab more boxes and tape. If you want to avoid a true moving nightmare, choose the right size moving truck before packing everything inside. If you notice your belongings won’t fit in the truck you ordered, you’ll be in for a massive headache.

Forgetting To Change Your Address

Moving is all about picking up your life and setting new roots. However, it’s easy to let the address-based services and subscriptions fall to the wayside when you transition. Don’t forget to change your address, especially when it comes to things like your bank statements, paid magazine subscriptions, utility bills, and auto-ship orders. If you forget to do so, you could face the cost of reordering and reshipping those items. You could even leave your personal information vulnerable to other people.

Leaving No Time To Clean

When you move out, it’s likely that someone else is moving in soon. Whether you have a security deposit on the line or not, give yourself a few hours to clean your old home before leaving the premises. The more time you give yourself, the less rushed you’ll feel just in case loading the moving truck takes too long.

Remember the top moving mistakes to avoid as you plan and implement your move. The more time and energy you put into making moving day easier, the better off you’ll be when your boxes head out the door.