The Truth About Exercising and Aging

It’s not your age that has you feeling the need to rest — it’s that you’re not moving. Even older adults with serious health problems — heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and others — can live better lives by getting up and moving.

The more you do to stay active as you age, the lower your chances are for things like heart attack and stroke. Your doctor can tell you what type of exercises are best, and for how long you should do them. You’ll probably shoot for 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week, like a brisk walk or an easy bike ride. Mowing the lawn or a heavy cleaning session counts, too. And you don’t have to do them in 30-minute chunks.

