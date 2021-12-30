The Ultimate Football Love Story

(Family Features) For one Kansas City, Missouri, couple, the only thing as strong as their love for each other is their love of the Kansas City Chiefs. For more than 60 years, millions of fans have pledged their love to this team, but none have actually pledged their love with a wedding on the GEHA Deck at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium until now.

Jordyn Burnidge and Chad Clauser won the chance to be the first couple married at a Chiefs home game through the contest conducted by Helzberg Diamonds, a corporate partner of the team. The couple got engaged last September at the regular season home opener, so it’s only appropriate for the wedding to occur at the last regular season home game on Dec. 26.

Burnidge’s sister-in-law, Andie, secretly entered the couple into the contest. She was also the matchmaker who introduced the couple two years ago and helped with the groom’s wedding proposal at the regular season home opener. When she heard about the contest, she knew this would be the perfect venue for these die-hard fans. She couldn’t resist entering the couple into the contest by sharing their love story in 50 words or less.

When Andie finally confessed to the couple, they thought marrying their two ultimate “loves” would be perfect. As Season Ticket Members, the couple started tagging Helzberg Diamonds on social media with pictures of themselves at various home games hoping they might be noticed by the jeweler.

Just like one of head coach Andy Reid’s creative plays, the strategy worked. Out of hundreds of entries, the couple scored the ultimate touchdown, winning a wedding on the GEHA Deck at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the last regular season home game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The couple also won a VIP tailgate reception with their closest family and friends, complete with tickets and parking passes for the wedding party to watch the game.

Plus, Helzberg Diamonds is providing the wedding bands. With a prize package worth more than $30,000, this couple is getting their fantasy (football) dream wedding.

Keeping true to each other and their love of the team, the bride and groom will wear team jerseys over their wedding attire. The team’s signature red and gold colors will be incorporated into the bride’s veil with colored crystals as well as in her bouquet. James Scott, regional manager for Helzberg Diamonds, is ordained and will officiate the wedding. The Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf, will serve as the ring bearer and prevent any interceptions as the couple tackles their new lives together.

“This wedding is a part of a unique service we call Hitched at Helzberg, where you can get the ring and elope at the same time,” said Ellen Junger, chief marketing officer at Helzberg Diamonds. “We have an ordained associate in each store to make every celebration a fun yet meaningful experience. We’ve married hundreds of couples and are already taking appointments for Valentine’s Day wedding celebrations. Couples are very unique and a big wedding isn’t for everyone. We think of this service as filling that white space between a Las Vegas or courthouse wedding, only this time, we integrated our love of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

For more information, visit Helzberg.com/hitched.



SOURCE:

Helzberg Diamonds