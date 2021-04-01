NBX WaterShedsun
The Village of McComb Water Supply Informational Meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio– The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) will host an informational meeting to discuss the water supply for the Village of McComb on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m.  This meeting will take place via Zoom and will discuss the operational challenges the current McComb Water Treatment plant faces and The District’s plan for a long-term water supply.

The meeting is for residents in and surrounding the villages of McComb, North Baltimore and those along a proposed new waterline in Portage and Pleasant Townships in northwestern Hancock County.   Information regarding the project can be found at www.nwwsd.org/mccombwater.  This webpage will be active on Thursday, April 1.

Members of the public in and near the project area may join the meeting by following these instructions:

To Join Webinar from a PC, tablet or smartphone: On Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m., join the webinar by clicking/entering this link into your web browser:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84172161855?pwd=ZVVTbVlTNlpLMWdicFk3YXAvV3Yxdz09

Phone only: On Thursday April 8, at 6:00 p.m., use your phone to dial:
1-301-715-8592.
When prompted, use Meeting ID: 841 7216 1855.
Passcode 275567.

Comments:  Residents can submit comments during the meeting by using the chat feature in the zoom program during the presentation.  A number to call/text with your comments will be provided during the meeting.  Additionally, comments may be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org.  Written comments will also be accepted via email or standard mail following the meeting. 

Special Assistance and Accommodations
Persons attending the meeting who are hearing or visually impaired and have special requirements or a condition that requires special assistance, accommodations, or would like access to the presentation prior to the meeting should contact publicinfo@nwwsd.org or call 419-354-9090 EX 193.

