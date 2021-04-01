The Village of McComb Water Supply Informational Meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) will host an informational meeting to discuss the water supply for the Village of McComb on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. This meeting will take place via Zoom and will discuss the operational challenges the current McComb Water Treatment plant faces and The District’s plan for a long-term water supply.
The meeting is for residents in and surrounding the villages of McComb, North Baltimore and those along a proposed new waterline in Portage and Pleasant Townships in northwestern Hancock County. Information regarding the project can be found at www.nwwsd.org/mccombwater. This webpage will be active on Thursday, April 1.
Members of the public in and near the project area may join the meeting by following these instructions:
To Join Webinar from a PC, tablet or smartphone: On Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m., join the webinar by clicking/entering this link into your web browser:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Phone only: On Thursday April 8, at 6:00 p.m., use your phone to dial:
1-301-715-8592.
When prompted, use Meeting ID: 841 7216 1855.
Passcode 275567.
Comments: Residents can submit comments during the meeting by using the chat feature in the zoom program during the presentation. A number to call/text with your comments will be provided during the meeting. Additionally, comments may be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org. Writ
Special Assistance and Accommodations
Persons attending the meeting who are hearing or visually impaired and have special requirements or a condition that requires special assistance, accommodations, or would like access to the presentation prior to the meeting should contact publicinfo@nwwsd.org