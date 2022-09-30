North Baltimore, Ohio

September 30, 2022

The Whistle Stop News – Opening books and minds since 1919!

Book Sale Coming 

The Friends of the North Baltimore Public  Library Annual Book Sale is here! This year the sale will take place from October 6th through the 8th, in the Wolfe Community Room. The times are: 

Tuesday, October 4th ~ 3 pm – Close  

Friend’s Members Preview 

Wednesday, October 5th ~ 10 am – 6 pm Thursday, October 6th ~ 10 am – 7 pm 

Friday, October 7th ~ 10 am – 6 pm 

We will be having a bag sale on Thursday and Friday, come fill a bag with items and pay one low price for everything. New this year will be a food truck on Thursday, October 6th from 11  am – 7 pm. Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese will be set up in front of the library. Also remember it is just not books that we have for sale. We also have movies, computer equipment, and more!

