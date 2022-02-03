The Wood SWCD Holds Annual Tree Sale and Tree Workshop  

The 2022 tree seedling sale offers Conifers: American Arborvitae, Norway Spruce, Bald Cypress, and White Pine; Hardwoods: Musclewood, Shellbark Hickory, Red Oak, and Ohio Buckeye; Wildlife Shrubs: Black Elderberry, Gray Dogwood, and Winterberry. Packets range from $15-$17 with ten seedlings per packet.

The order and payment deadline is March 1, 2022. Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or at the district office: 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard).

Wood SWCD Tree Workshop- Rescheduled

Due to the forecasted severe winter weather, the tree workshop is rescheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022 9 – 11 AM at the district office 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 32 Bowling Green, OH 43402. Doors open at 8:30 AM. Craig Everett, OSU Extension Wood County horticulturist will give a brief presentation and answer questions. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4. It is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be available.