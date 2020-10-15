Third Quarter 2020 Fatal Review Results

Safe Communities announced Wednesday the results of the 3rd Quarter Fatal Data Review Committee Meeting:



The following crashes were reviewed:

5-15-2020 – Rt. 6 at Euler Rd.

5-28-2020 – Ohio Turnpike at MP 72

5-30-2020 – I-280 near MP 2

7-17-2020 – Jerry City Rd.

8-7-2020 – Oil Center Rd.

8-27-2020 – Grant Rd.

8-29-2020 – Weston Rd.

9-11-2020 – SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd.

Countermeasures Established:

Wear reflective clothing if walking in or near the roadway

Walk only in marked crosswalks

Do not drive impaired

Always wear your seatbelt

Obey all traffic laws

Do not speed

Always maintain control of your vehicle

Always have the proper endorsement to operate the vehicle you are driving

Do not ride with an impaired driver

The following crashes have been continued to the 4th quarter:

8-7-2020 – Oil Center Rd.

9-11-2020 – SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd.

For More Information: