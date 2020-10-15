Third Quarter 2020 Fatal Review Results

Safe Communities announced Wednesday the results of the 3rd Quarter Fatal Data Review Committee Meeting:
The following crashes were reviewed:
- 5-15-2020 – Rt. 6 at Euler Rd.
- 5-28-2020 – Ohio Turnpike at MP 72
- 5-30-2020 – I-280 near MP 2
- 7-17-2020 – Jerry City Rd.
- 8-7-2020 – Oil Center Rd.
- 8-27-2020 – Grant Rd.
- 8-29-2020 – Weston Rd.
- 9-11-2020 – SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd.
Countermeasures Established:
- Wear reflective clothing if walking in or near the roadway
- Walk only in marked crosswalks
- Do not drive impaired
- Always wear your seatbelt
- Obey all traffic laws
- Do not speed
- Always maintain control of your vehicle
- Always have the proper endorsement to operate the vehicle you are driving
- Do not ride with an impaired driver
The following crashes have been continued to the 4th quarter:
- 8-7-2020 – Oil Center Rd.
- 9-11-2020 – SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd.
For More Information:
- Lt. Angel Burgos, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481
- Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu