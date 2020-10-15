NBX WaterShedsun
Logo

Third Quarter 2020 Fatal Review Results

Safe Communities announced Wednesday the results of the 3rd Quarter Fatal Data Review Committee Meeting:

The following crashes were reviewed:

  • 5-15-2020 – Rt. 6 at Euler Rd.
  • 5-28-2020 – Ohio Turnpike at MP 72 
  • 5-30-2020 – I-280 near MP 2
  • 7-17-2020 – Jerry City Rd.
  • 8-7-2020 – Oil Center Rd.
  • 8-27-2020 – Grant Rd.
  • 8-29-2020 – Weston Rd.
  • 9-11-2020 – SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd.

Countermeasures Established:

  • Wear reflective clothing if walking in or near the roadway
  • Walk only in marked crosswalks
  • Do not drive impaired
  • Always wear your seatbelt
  • Obey all traffic laws
  • Do not speed
  • Always maintain control of your vehicle
  • Always have the proper endorsement to operate the vehicle you are driving
  • Do not ride with an impaired driver

The following crashes have been continued to the 4th quarter:

  • 8-7-2020 – Oil Center Rd.
  • 9-11-2020 – SR 795 at Lemoyne Rd.

For More Information:

  • Lt. Angel Burgos, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481
  • Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu

