This season, give the gift of eggs

(BPT) – You don’t need to spend a lot of money on extravagant gifts to show friends and loved ones how much you care this holiday season. The way to the heart is through the stomach, and a dozen eggs can get you there.

This year, spread the love and celebrate the simple joys with delicious and incredibly giftable homemade dishes starring The Incredible Egg…

Quick and Easy Lemon Curd

10 minutes prep time, 20 minutes total time

After preparing, spoon into small decorative jars and adorn with colorful ribbons to give as gifts. Print or write out a recipe card to go with it, so your gift recipients can make more for themselves!

Ingredients

3 large eggs

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup fresh lemon juice (about two large lemons)

2 tablespoon lemon zest (about two large lemons)

½ cup butter

Directions

Place eggs, sugar, salt, lemon juice and lemon zest in saucepan. Whisk until combined, then place over low heat.

Stir constantly, until mixture thickens, four to six minutes. On very low heat, add butter and stir until smooth.

Strain lemon curd into bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to cool about 10 minutes, then refrigerate overnight.

Serve and refrigerate leftovers up to three days.

Cheesy Jalapeno Egg Muffins

20 minutes prep time, 40 minutes total time

For a busy neighbor or friend who is working from home while simultaneously managing their kids’ remote learning, why not make a tasty breakfast dish that can help them conquer the morning rush during the hectic holidays? This recipe can be frozen for later, and it works well for family get-togethers, since the individual portions make them easy to share safely.

Ingredients

10 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 jalapenos, 1 minced and thinly sliced, divided

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup cooked bacon, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Prepare standard muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Add minced jalapeno, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and bacon.

Divide mixture equally into prepared muffin tin. Top each muffin with a few jalapeno slices.

Bake 20-25 minutes, until eggs are set. Allow to cool slightly, then remove from muffin tin.

Serve and refrigerate leftovers up to three days.

Gift of Eggs Holiday Cookbook

Eggs offer endless possibilities — from delicious crab quiche to meringue carrot cookies for Santa’s reindeer. Get inspired with the “Gift of Eggs” holiday downloadable cookbook from the American Egg Board featuring eight gift recipes. With just two dozen eggs, you can make eight incredible recipes for trendy treats like lemon baked donuts or mini Bundt cakes with different-colored icing that are fun for both kids and parents to make.

These recipes are designed in smaller-sized portions to be displayed individually on a dessert board, so family members can select which one they want. Individual portions are safer for serving and gifting, and the smaller portions also allow more indulgence without the guilt! You could also include a couple of your family’s own recipe favorites written out on cards to share with your gift.

The Incredible Egg offers nutrition and good taste, no matter what recipe you use it in. Eggs are the foundation of so many delicious holiday dishes and treats, so having a couple dozen eggs in the fridge opens a world of possibilities for unique homemade gift ideas and special memories.

Check out these and other recipe possibilities at www.giftofeggs.com.