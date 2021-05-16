This Spring Promises an Abundant California Avocado Season

(NAPSI)—Springtime in California brings a plethora of vibrant, local ingredients, including fresh California avocados, for home and professional chefs alike to elevate their seasonal dishes. This year, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) anticipates an abundance of fruit, available now through summer, and encourages consumers to take advantage of locally grown California avocados to help enhance every meal for any occasion.

The visionary behind some of the most well-known restaurants across Southern California and beyond, such as Herb & Wood, ANIMAE and Herb & Sea, Chef Brian Malarkey joins CAC in celebrating the season kickoff by developing a fresh, coastal recipe inspired by the heart-healthy superfood.

“During my time living on the West Coast, I developed a strong appreciation for fresh, local produce and ingredients, which you’ll find throughout my menu offerings at my restaurants,” said Chef Malarkey. “When California avocado season rolls around, I seek out these delicious avocados to shape my cuisine, adding vibrant color, creamy texture and one-of-a-kind flavor to my dishes. There’s comfort in selecting foods that are locally sourced because they’re freshly picked and at their richest flavor, all while supporting the local community.”

Chef Malarkey’s love of fresh, coastal cuisine is highlighted in his Dungeness Crab Stuffed California Avocado recipe, which pairs a Pacific seafood delicacy with delicious in-season California avocados. To view more of Chef Malarkey’s recipes or learn about California avocados, visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.

Dungeness Crab Stuffed California Avocado

Recipe created by Chef Brian Malarkey for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 small shallots

2 Tbsp. avocado oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, whole

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 Tbsp. sea salt flakes, divided

2 sprigs tarragon

4 sprigs dill

8 chives, chopped

1 medium lemon

12 oz. lump Dungeness crab meat

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, cut in half, seeded and peeled

Instructions:

1. Remove the outer skin of the shallots, and slice them crosswise into thin rings.

2. Heat a medium skillet over medium high heat with avocado oil.

3. Add the cherry tomatoes and shallot slices to the skillet, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until caramelized and shallot is translucent.

4. Transfer the tomato-shallot mixture into a blender and puree by slowly adding the sherry vinegar and half of the olive oil until it becomes an emulsified mixture. Season with a bit of the sea salt to taste. Set aside.

5. In a small bowl, pick the tarragon and dill off the stems, and add half of the chopped chives. Zest the lemon on top of the hand-picked herbs. Set aside.

6. Segment the lemon by cutting off one end so it sits flat. Then trim the peel off the sides, removing the pith and seeds (reserve the peels, do not discard). Cut the lemon into six pieces and set aside.

7. There will be leftover lemon juice on the cutting board from segmenting the lemon. Add this juice, along with the juice from the reserved peels to the bowl with the herbs.

8. Add the crab meat and remaining olive oil to the bowl. Gently toss together until combined. Add a little sea salt to taste.

9. To plate the dish, sprinkle a little sea salt over each avocado half, and spoon a generous amount of the tomato vinaigrette on top (you will have leftover vinaigrette). Add the crab mixture to each half and garnish with lemon segments, remaining chopped chives and remaining sea salt to taste.

*Large avocados are recommended for these recipes. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.