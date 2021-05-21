NBX WaterShedsun
This Weekend Wood Co. Historical Reenactment: Early Life Along the Portage 

 

THIS WEEKEND!

Reenactment Event: Early Ohio Along the Portage 
May 22-23 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM

  • Join us for Exploration and Settlement of the Early Days of the Northwest Territory, the Ohio Country, and State of Ohio, especially along & near the Portage Rivers in Wood County.
  • Experience Military, Political Growth, Settlers, Natives, Suttlers, and Home Life Activities.
  • See William Henry Harrison, Simon Girty, Civil War field surgeon. Hear about General George Custer, Andrews Raiders, and much more.
  • Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.
  • Food Trucks will be on site!
    •  Dog House 419 and Frenzy-On-The-Go
  • Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.
  • For more information please visit the Museum’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/33vzJ3J
Co-sponsored by the Wood County Museum & Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor
 

Virtual History Series

VIRTUAL HISTORY SERIES: 
“Whippets, Clippers and Larks: The Story of D. D. Gross Motor Sales”

Last week we had technical difficulties with the Zoom link working, but we were able to record the program. If you missed the program or would like to view it again, please use the link below to view it on YouTube.


The May presentation provides a nostalgic overview of the D.D. Gross Motor Sales business –which includes research, photographs, “automobilia”, along with first-hand stories from past employees and customers. The business began by selling Willy’s Overland automobiles and went on to sell Packard’s and Studebakers, before closing in 1972.

Meet Our Presenter: Scott Gross
Scott Gross was born and raised in Moline, Ohio and currently resides in Bowling Green. After spending thirty years in the commercial construction industry, Scott is now an Assistant Teaching Professor at BGSU. For over thirty years, Scott has researched and written about his family roots in Wood County. Scott is currently serving on the Wood County Historical Society Board of Directors.

Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series.

Watch May’s Program
 
MUSEUM OPEN LATE
Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 10AM – 8PM
Free gift for all visitors who come between 4PM-8PM (while supplies last)
  
New in 2021 the Wood County Museum will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 AM – 8 PM. This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount.
 

We’ve got some great news–the 18th annual Living History Day is ON for 2021! Join us on Sunday, August 22, at 2:00PM on the lawn of the Wood County Museum for a spectacular program. Make sure to bring your own chair and arrive early to get a good spot in the shade.

 

NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!
The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.


You don’t need to be present to win!

Prizes
1st in hole/closest: $500
2nd closest: $250
3rd closest: $100
Furthest from the hole: $50


Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to:

Wood County Historical Society
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.
A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable.

Buy Golf Balls Now!

