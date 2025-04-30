This Weekend: Early Ohio on the Portage River

EARLY OHIO ON THE PORTAGE

MAY 2-4 • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

FREE EVENT



Enjoy FREE family fun on the grounds of the Wood County Museum at the Early Ohio on the Portage Living History/Reenactment event the first weekend in May. Featuring costumed interpreters from 1750s to 1860s, portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country.

Food Trucks will be available for food and beverage sales through the weekend. Restrooms also available on site. Free parking for event.



EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday May 2nd from 9AM – 4PM

Saturday May 3rd from 10AM – 4PM

Saturday May 3rd 6PM-8PM Lady Brandeberry Ball

Sunday May 4th from 10AM – 4PM



Thank you to all of our sponsors: Sleek Academy – All About The Kids Learning Center – Modern Woodmen: Fraternal Financial, Daniel Jess “DJ” Deiter and Amy Walters Deiter – Dave & Cindy Hollinger – The Willows at Bowling Green – Anonymous – Meijer – Walt Churchills Market – Care 360 Hospice – Betty & Lynn Wineland – Staples – State Bank – Walmart