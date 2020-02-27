NBX WaterShedsun
This Week’s Show at the Virginia Theater

 

All Showings are $5.00

Sonic the Hedgehog

Showing

Friday, Feb 28:  7:00 pm

Saturday, Feb. 29: 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 1: 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm.

This is a one week booking.

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

