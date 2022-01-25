North Baltimore, Ohio

Thomas C. Welch, 69, of North Baltimore, passed away at 12:15 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Toledo Hospital. He was born on November 27, 1952, in Bowling Green to the late Frank C. and Dorothy Mae (Echelberger) Welch. He married Donna Wymer on July 21, 1979, and she survives.





Tom is also survived by sons: Jim (Lisa) Welch of Findlay, Dan (Tara) Welch of Toledo and Loren (Cheyanne) Welch of Oak Harbor; daughter, Teresa (Will) Matthes of North Baltimore; brother, Fred (Lu Ann) Welch of North Baltimore; sister, Peggy (Pat) McManaway of Logan, OH; 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Tom retired from Modine and then worked at Rosenboom for a few years. He was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539, Moose Lodge #698, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633, where he was Past President. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan.



A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Mike VanDenEynde officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www. smithcrates.com.