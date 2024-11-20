North Baltimore, Ohio

November 20, 2024

Thomas Charles Doering, 81, NBHS ’61

 

Thomas Charles Doering, 81, of Findlay, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Findlay to Howard O and Chlo (Balliet) Doering Sr. He married Sa-ngob “Noke” Srisutti Dec. 30, 1974, in Udron, Thailand.

He is survived by his wife; son Sutti “Yi” (Wanda) Doering of Hypoluxo, Florida; grandchildren, Jay, Xavier and Gabrielle Doering; along with nieces; Jann (Ralph) Woodson, Candy (Jeff) Floriana and Patty Doering; several brothers and sisters-in-law in Thailand; numerous nieces and nephews both in the USA and Thailand.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Kit Doering; brother, Howard O “Jake” Doering Jr.; and nephew, Howard O “Hod” Doering III.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of North Baltimore High School. He received his BA degree in 1966 from Heidelberg College. Tom retired in 1987 as a Major in the U.S. Air Force. He was a pilot as well as a flight instructor. He then became a commercial airline pilot for New York Air and Continental Airlines. Captain Doering retired from Continental Airlines in 2003. Tom was a life member of North Baltimore American Legion 539 and a life member of the Reserve Officers Association of the USA.

Funeral services will be at 1: 30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, with the Rev. Mark Self officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, and military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, and one hour prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

