Thomas Charles Doering, 81, NBHS ’61

Thomas Charles Doering, 81, of Findlay, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Findlay to Howard O and Chlo (Balliet) Doering Sr. He married Sa-ngob “Noke” Srisutti Dec. 30, 1974, in Udron, Thailand.



He is survived by his wife; son Sutti “Yi” (Wanda) Doering of Hypoluxo, Florida; grandchildren, Jay, Xavier and Gabrielle Doering; along with nieces; Jann (Ralph) Woodson, Candy (Jeff) Floriana and Patty Doering; several brothers and sisters-in-law in Thailand; numerous nieces and nephews both in the USA and Thailand.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Kit Doering; brother, Howard O “Jake” Doering Jr.; and nephew, Howard O “Hod” Doering III.



Tom was a 1961 graduate of North Baltimore High School. He received his BA degree in 1966 from Heidelberg College. Tom retired in 1987 as a Major in the U.S. Air Force. He was a pilot as well as a flight instructor. He then became a commercial airline pilot for New York Air and Continental Airlines. Captain Doering retired from Continental Airlines in 2003. Tom was a life member of North Baltimore American Legion 539 and a life member of the Reserve Officers Association of the USA.



Funeral services will be at 1: 30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, with the Rev. Mark Self officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, and military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, and one hour prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.



