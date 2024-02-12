Thomas E. Hosler, Sr., 68, NB

Thomas E. Hosler, Sr., 68, of North Baltimore, died at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on March 30, 1955, in Findlay to the late Jess and Dorothy (Herringshaw) Hosler. He married Debbie McMaster on March 30, 1974, and she survives.



Tom is also survived by his children: Thomas (Andrea) Hosler Jr., Tiffany (Dennis) Hill, and Brian (Jessica) Hosler; grandchildren: Austin Hosler, Kaylee Hosler, Quinn Williams, Mason Williams, Kyle Hill, Stella Fulwider, Crosby Fulwider, and Louis Hosler.



Tom retired from Ohio Logistics. He enjoyed working outside and doing yard work, building various things, working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 15, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.