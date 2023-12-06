Thomas Hall, 74, Findlay

Thomas Hall, 74, of Findlay, passed away at 3:20 a.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 6, 1949, in Muncie, IN to the late Donald E. and Frances M. (Thomas) Hall. He married Nancy Campbell on December 29, 1973, and she survives.



Tom is also survived by his son, Anthony (Amanda) Hall of Ft. Wayne, IN; daughter, Angie Hendren of Findlay; sister, Toni Justice of Hartford City, IN; his grandchildren: Alexandra Hall, Aubrey Hall, Aiden Hall, Gabriella Hendren and Joselyn Hendren; and great-granddaughter, Teagan; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Tom retired after 30 years from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served our country from 1969-1971. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 in North Baltimore, and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. Tom was a very kind man to all, and his hobbies were his family and being a part of whatever they were involved in.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Old Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and 2 hours (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) prior to the service on Saturday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Team Recovery Ohio, theteamrecovery.org.



