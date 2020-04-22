Thomas L. McGrain, 58, of Bloomdale passed away at 4:37pm on Monday, April

20, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1961, to the late

Leo and Mildred (Hammer) McGrain. He married Jane Seiler and they were

divorced.





Tom is survived by his son, Tom (Kelly) McGrain II, of Portage; daughters:

Katie (Adam Robson) McGrain of Fairview, PA, and Jessica (Alex Wynn)

McGrain of Bloomdale; granddaughters: Lila and Ashlyn McGrain; brother,

Bill (Tracey) McGrain of Valley City, OH; sister-in-law, Janet McGrain of

Cygnet; many nephews; his beloved dog, Penny; and “granddogs”: Nugget,

Addie, and Bo. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve

McGrain.



Tom retired from the Wood County Garage in 2011. He was currently serving

as a Bloom Township Trustee in Wood County, and had done so for many

years. He was an avid supporter of the Elmwood wrestling program, and

started the biddy wrestling program many years ago. He enjoyed jet skiing,

snowmobiling, hunting, karaoke, and farming.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all current services will be private

family. There will be a public celebration of Tom’s life at a later date.

Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Arrangements are being

handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial

contributions may be made to the Elmwood Biddy Wrestling Program. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.