Thomas L. McGrain, 58, of Bloomdale passed away at 4:37pm on Monday, April
20, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1961, to the late
Leo and Mildred (Hammer) McGrain. He married Jane Seiler and they were
divorced.
Tom is survived by his son, Tom (Kelly) McGrain II, of Portage; daughters:
Katie (Adam Robson) McGrain of Fairview, PA, and Jessica (Alex Wynn)
McGrain of Bloomdale; granddaughters: Lila and Ashlyn McGrain; brother,
Bill (Tracey) McGrain of Valley City, OH; sister-in-law, Janet McGrain of
Cygnet; many nephews; his beloved dog, Penny; and “granddogs”: Nugget,
Addie, and Bo. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve
McGrain.
Tom retired from the Wood County Garage in 2011. He was currently serving
as a Bloom Township Trustee in Wood County, and had done so for many
years. He was an avid supporter of the Elmwood wrestling program, and
started the biddy wrestling program many years ago. He enjoyed jet skiing,
snowmobiling, hunting, karaoke, and farming.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all current services will be private
family. There will be a public celebration of Tom’s life at a later date.
Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Arrangements are being
handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial
contributions may be made to the Elmwood Biddy Wrestling Program. Online
