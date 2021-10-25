North Baltimore, Ohio

Thora G. Archer, 76 of Findlay and formerly of North Baltimore passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

She was born in Taunton, MA on June 18, 1945 to the late Benjamin B. and Ethel L. (Horton) Bennett. On December 16, 1967, Thora married Timothy J. Archer, Sr. and he survives along with three children; Timothy J. Archer, Jr. of North Baltimore, Melissa A. (Teddy) Cross of Findlay and Matthew L. (Tamara) Archer of North Baltimore.

She is also survived by six grandchildren; Amber L. (fiancé Gabe Fanning) Archer, Derek Archer, Ashley M. Wagner, Matthew A. (Amanda) Archer, Mitchell D. (finace Halee Schaffner) Archer, Mariah L. Archer and four great grandchildren; Karsyn, Hunter, Amelia and Magnolia.

Thora was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin B. Bennet Jr. and three sisters; Shirley M. Fleck, Althea L. Isherwood and Linda L. Lipsey.

She loved crocheting and making blankets for friends and family. Thora also played the piano at church for several years. She loved traveling, especially back to Rhode Island to visit family and friends. Thora also enjoyed football, both college and professional but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and attending sporting events of her children.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, October 29, 2021. Burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Thora to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

