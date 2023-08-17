Three Naloxone Vending Machines Coming to Wood County

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
(WCADAMHS) Board will be introducing three preventative Narcan™ vending machines throughout
Wood County in August 2023.
The WCADAMHS Board, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction
Services (OMHAS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will
be placing and maintaining three Narcan vending machines around Wood County, OH. Vending
Machine host sites include the Wood County Health Department (WCHD) in Bowling Green, Midwest
Recovery Centers (North Baltimore), and Harbor (Perrysburg).
Narcan™, the nasal spray equivalent of naloxone, is a medication approved by the United States Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. Narcan™ cannot harm
individuals nor can it give anyone a “high.” It can only reverse the effects of an opiate overdose.
Individuals should always dial 911 after administering Narcan™ and/or if it is an emergency other than
opiate overdose.
To utilize any machine, individuals are to dial (419) 567- “NO OD” (6663), then be asked a series of
anonymous, basic demographic questions. They will then be given a 4 digit code to use at the
machine to dispense. Preparing by calling prior to approaching the machine is encouraged, but not
required. The vending machines are designed to be for preventative use ONLY – not during active
emergencies, this service does not replace 911. Vending codes will only be provided during regular
WCADAMHS business hours – closed major holidays. Additional opiate treatment resources will be
provided during the call.
The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people with serious and
persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions throughout the county. The
WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are committed to providing the community with the
highest quality of care. Most services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy funds and
are accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others have a fee based
on ability to pay.
Learn more at wcadamh.org or follow @WCADAMHSBoard on Facebook and Instagram
