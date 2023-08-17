Three Naloxone Vending Machines Coming to Wood County



Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

(WCADAMHS) Board will be introducing three preventative Narcan™ vending machines throughout

Wood County in August 2023.



The WCADAMHS Board, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction

Services (OMHAS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will

be placing and maintaining three Narcan vending machines around Wood County, OH. Vending

Machine host sites include the Wood County Health Department (WCHD) in Bowling Green, Midwest

Recovery Centers (North Baltimore), and Harbor (Perrysburg).



Narcan™, the nasal spray equivalent of naloxone, is a medication approved by the United States Food

and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. Narcan™ cannot harm

individuals nor can it give anyone a “high.” It can only reverse the effects of an opiate overdose.

Individuals should always dial 911 after administering Narcan™ and/or if it is an emergency other than

opiate overdose.



To utilize any machine, individuals are to dial (419) 567- “NO OD” (6663), then be asked a series of

anonymous, basic demographic questions. They will then be given a 4 digit code to use at the

machine to dispense. Preparing by calling prior to approaching the machine is encouraged, but not

required. The vending machines are designed to be for preventative use ONLY – not during active

emergencies, this service does not replace 911. Vending codes will only be provided during regular

WCADAMHS business hours – closed major holidays. Additional opiate treatment resources will be

provided during the call.



The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people with serious and

persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions throughout the county. The

WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are committed to providing the community with the

highest quality of care. Most services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy funds and

are accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others have a fee based

on ability to pay.



Learn more at wcadamh.org or follow @WCADAMHSBoard on Facebook and Instagram