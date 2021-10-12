Three-time GRAMMY Nominee Justin Roberts Live at MCPA!

Findlay, OH, October 7, 2021– Three-time GRAMMY Nominee Justin Robert, along with his band, will perform as part of the Family Series at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will be at 2 p.m. November 6, at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay. The Family Series is sponsored by Great Scot Community Markets.

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players are truly one of the “all-stars” of the indie family music scene.

For more than 20 years, Justin has been creating the soundtrack to families’ lives, crafting songs that navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up. The band logs thousands of miles on the road each year performing classics like the fist-pumping “Pop Fly” and parent favorite, “Stay-At-Home Dad” for a devoted fan base with spontaneity, humor and a pure love of performing for young audiences. Best for ages 4 and up.

Tickets are on sale now. Adults are $20 and Students $14. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Art Box Office by calling 419-423-2787 or visiting https://www.mcpa.org/events/detail/justin-roberts-the-not-ready-for-naptime-players. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.