Three Ways to Have a Stress-Free Road Trip This Summer

1. Choose a hotel that includes breakfast

The most important meal of the day kick-starts your mood and energy, especially for the 79% of Americans who say they feel more productive after having breakfast. Yet, with only 19% reporting having breakfast every day, booking a getaway at a hotel with breakfast included jumpstarts your day, makes mornings simpler and puts an end to the hectic morning scramble.

Travelers can head to the lobby to enjoy breakfast favorites while waiting their turn to shower or grab a plate to bring back to their room. Hotel breakfast buffets also eliminate travel and wait times of eating at a restaurant, getting you on the road faster to vacation fun.

2. Enjoy your stay close to where you want to be

Families can also enjoy some space to spread out by selecting suite guest rooms, when available, for separate living and sleeping areas. These rooms particularly come in handy for family members with varying bedtimes and provide extra space for active pets and kids to sprawl. Plus, having refrigerators and microwaves allow you to make your own quick meals, reheat leftovers and have snacks at the ready at all hours of the day.

Families can also enjoy some space to spread out by selecting suite guest rooms, when available, for separate living and sleeping areas. These rooms particularly come in handy for family members with varying bedtimes and provide extra space for active pets and kids to sprawl. Plus, having refrigerators and microwaves allow you to make your own quick meals, reheat leftovers and have snacks at the ready at all hours of the day.

3. Bring furry family members with you

A recent survey revealed that more than half (55%) of people with pets are likely to travel with their furry family member this summer, and with good reason: Not only do we want to spend time with Fido and Fifi, but we want to avoid the stress of boarding or leaving pets behind — for both our pets and us.

Pet-friendly accommodations, such as Hampton by Hilton, ease the burden. Not only do these properties provide safe havens for our dogs and cats, but deliver a seamless experience, leaving you able to confidently focus on the moments that matter most. They also offer additional support through a partnership with Mars Petcare, which provides guests expert advice and tips, via online chat or phone, tailored to reduce stress and make the travel experience more seamless from planning through hotel stay.

Remember, it’s all about having fun and spending time together when it comes to family travel. As you begin to make your plans to hit the road this summer, happy pets, hot breakfast and finding your space can help keep travel-related stress at bay so you can truly enjoy a much-need getaway together.