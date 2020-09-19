Three Wood Co. Establishments Cited by OIU for Alcohol Violations

(Columbus) – Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited seven establishments overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Agents visited the following liquor-permitted establishments and issued citations after witnessing the violations: Pigskin Bar, Athens, received an administrative citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80 and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition). Agents visited the establishment at approximately 11:20 p.m. and observed a group of patrons through the front windows sitting at the bar who appeared to have open alcoholic beverages. Agents observed the on duty bartender retrieve and open two bottles of beer and give one of the alcoholic beverages to a patron at the bar. The bartender kept the other bottle of beer and placed it at the back of the bar. Agents observed as the patron and the bartender both consumed from the bottles of beer. Another patron seated at the bar and was also drinking a bottle of beer. 1212 West 6th Street LLC., known as The Ivy, Cleveland, received an administrative citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours sales – Rule 80. Agents and the Cleveland Division of Police entered the premises at approximately 10:20 p.m. and observed egregious violations of ODH orders occurring throughout the premises. Patrons congregated near tables, in open areas and at the bar. Every bar stool was occupied and numerous patrons were lined up behind watching the live football game, not social distancing and attempting to order drinks. Patrons were permitted to walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages and very few patrons were observed wearing masks. Minimal dividers were observed between seating sections, with no efforts made by bar staff to maintain compliance. LGCE Holding Group, known as Rumors, Cleveland, received a citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours sales – Rule 80. Agents and Cleveland Division of Police entered the premises after observing continued alcohol beverage service after 10 p.m. Numerous bar staff were observed continuing to pour and serve spirituous liquor at approximately 10:40 p.m. Patrons were permitted to walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages. Patrons also congregated in open areas without maintaining social distance or separated by physical barriers. The permit holder was also issued a civil summons for violations of Cleveland Department of Public Health orders. KK Lucky Enterprises, known as Showcase, Garfield Heights, received an administrative citations for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents observed the premises open and occupied before midnight. Once inside, agents observed approximately 15 patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. JDD Enterprises LLC., known as Brathaus, Bowling Green, received citation for improper conduct – disorderly conduct. After receiving a tip from the Bowling Green Police Department, agents visited the location and observed patrons walking throughout the crowd. Numerous patrons were standing in large groups throughout the premises consuming alcoholic beverages. Bar staff did not attempt to enforce social distancing orders. H P Corporation Inc., known as City Tap / The Attic, Bowling Green, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents observed several patrons in the bar with one consuming draft beer from a clear glass after 11 p.m. Westwood Endeavors LLC., known as Redneck Willy’s, Weston, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents observed several patrons in the bar consuming alcohol after 11p.m. These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.” The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.