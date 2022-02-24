Thursday into Friday: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY



408 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022



…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST FRIDAY…



* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of

an inch.



* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.



* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Friday.



* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation is expected from

this evening through late tonight.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.