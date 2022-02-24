North Baltimore, Ohio

February 24, 2022 7:53 am

Thursday into Friday: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

 

408 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of
an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation is expected from
this evening through late tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

