Thursday into Friday: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

408 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of
an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation is expected from
this evening through late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.