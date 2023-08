If you’re interested in pre-ordering a shirt to wear, whether playing or just watching, make sure to send payment and size information by September 1st! No additional shirts will be available for purchase after that date. Pickup will be available at the Alumni game, or by appointment after that date!

Not too late to sign up to play!

Practice/Open Gym time on 8/27 and 9/10 from 4-6. 9/10 TBD.

Signup:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/XLZVHSZ

Event on Facebook: