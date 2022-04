The North Baltimore High School Baseball team hung tough for five innings versus the veteran loaded Royals.

The score was 0 – 0 going into the 5th inning, but the Royals pushed across two runs, then added 4 in the 6th. NB scored their lone run in the top of the 7th, falling 6 – 1.

NB was held to one hit and committed two errors.

Gunner Kepling was on the mound for the Tigers and had the only hit, a double.

Elmwood was led by Shaffer with the one-hitter and Holland picked up a pair of singles.