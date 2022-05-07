TIGER BASEBALL LOSES AT NORTHWOOD

High School Varsity Baseball Results

by Randy Boyer

North Baltimore @ Northwood – 5/5/2022

TIGERS LOSE TO NORTHWOOD

NB lost 11-1 to the Rangers, as the Tigers managed only 1 hit by Mitch Clark.

North Baltimore 0 0 0 1 0 0 x 1 1 5

Northwood 0 0 0 3 1 7 x 11 7 0

WP – Wagner (NW)

LP – Kepling (NB)

Top Hitter

Mitch Clark – 3B, 1RBI

Varsity Overall Record 7-9, BVC Record 5-2

Upcoming Baseball Games

Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm

Thur 5/12 @ Arlington, 5pm

Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11am (Senior Night)