TIGER BASEBALL LOSES AT NORTHWOOD

High School Varsity Baseball Results
by Randy Boyer
North Baltimore @ Northwood – 5/5/2022
TIGERS LOSE TO NORTHWOOD
NB lost 11-1 to the Rangers, as the Tigers managed only 1 hit by Mitch Clark.
North Baltimore 0 0 0 1 0 0 x 1 1 5
Northwood 0 0 0 3 1 7 x 11 7 0
WP – Wagner (NW)
LP – Kepling (NB)
Top Hitter
Mitch Clark – 3B, 1RBI
Varsity Overall Record 7-9, BVC Record 5-2
Upcoming Baseball Games
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm
Thur 5/12 @ Arlington, 5pm
Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11am (Senior Night)