The Tigers won one and lost one at the Ayersville Baseball Invitational.

In the first game, NB lost 5 – 1 to the Host Pilots, despite outhitting the 7 to 5. Kepling had 3 hits and Solly and O. Clark had two each.

In the 2nd game, NB beat Continental 12 – 2. NB scored 7 times in the first and put it on cruise control from that point. Soltis picked up the win on the mound. Mitch Clark went 3 for 3 at the plate.