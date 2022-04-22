North Baltimore, Ohio

Tiger Baseball Swats Hornets & Ground Rockets for 2 BVC Wins

 

High School Varsity Baseball Results
Cory-Rawson @ North Baltimore – 4/20/2022
TIGERS SWAT HORNETS

Reports from Coach Randy Boyer (via Suzanne Bucher)
Cory Rawson scored 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning, then the Tigers scored 10 times in the final innings to achieve a 12-7 BVC win. The Tigers are now 2-0 in conference play.

Mitch Clark picked up the win and added 2 hits. Gage Dewitt had 3 hits.

Cory-Rawson 3 0 0 0 1 0 3 7 4 2
North Baltimore 0 2 0 0 3 7 – 12 10 2
WP (NB) – Mitch Clark

Varsity Overall Record 3-5, BVC Record 2-0

**Tiger Baseball would like to extend thoughts & prayers to Cory-Rawson 1st baseman (Banner) who suffered a horrific knee injury in the game. Speedy recovery young man.

###

North Baltimore @ Pandora-Gilboa – 4/21/2022

TIGER BASEBALL BLANKS PANDORA-GILBOA

Gunner Kepling tossed his 2nd 1-hitter of the season as NB picked up another BVC win, 15-0
over the Rockets of Pandora-Gilboa.

Mitch Clark had back-to-back triples and scored 4 times. Brock Baltz went 3 for 3 (2-2B, 1-1B) and Gage Dewitt drove 3 runs.

The Tigers move to 3-0 in the BVC standings and have a showdown with the Eagles AT Liberty-Benton on Monday – at 5 pm. Go cheer the Tigers!

North Baltimore 6 1 3 0 5 – – 15 11 2
Pandora-Gilboa  0 0 0 0 0 – – 0 1 2
WP (NB) – Gunner Kepling

Varsity Overall Record 4-5, BVC Record 3-0

Upcoming Baseball Games
Mon 4/25 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm
Wed 4/27 McComb (home), 5pm
Thur 4/28 @ Hardin-Northern, 5pm
Sat 4/30 Cardinal Stritch (home) DH @ 11am
Mon 5/2 @ Arcadia, 5pm
Wed 5/4 Vanlue (home), 5pm
Thur 5/5 @ Northwood, 5pm
Sat 5/7 @ Arlington
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm
Tue 5/10 @ Carey, 5pm
Thur 5/12 Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm
Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11am

 

