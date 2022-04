It rained, then rained some more, but it didn’t dampen the Tigers pitching and defensive play.

Senior Gunner Kepling pitched a one-hit complete game, the lefty struck out 15 Black Knights. Kepling also scored the winning run in the 1 – 0 in the 4th inning for the first win of the season, a BVC win.

NB had 2 hits one single each from Kepling and Suman.