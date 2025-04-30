Tiger Baseball Wins #5 in NWCC With Win Over LTC



NB won its 5th North West Central Conference game over Lima Temple Christian 13 – 3 in 5 innings. The Tigers remain undefeated and tied for the league lead.



Pitching for NB were Meggitt (1 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER and J. South (5 K, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 ER.



Top Hitters for NB: Z. South 2 singles and an RBI, J. South 1 single and 2 RBI.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E LTC 1 0 2 0 0 – – 3 1 4 NB 2 4 4 3 – – – 13 7 4

From the NBLS.org/Athletics website: