North Baltimore, Ohio

April 30, 2025 1:51 pm

Tiger Baseball Wins #5 in NWCC With Win Over LTC


NB won its 5th North West Central Conference game over Lima Temple Christian 13 – 3 in 5 innings. The Tigers remain undefeated and tied for the league lead. 

Pitching for NB were Meggitt (1 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER and J. South (5 K, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 ER.

Top Hitters for NB: Z. South 2 singles and an RBI, J. South 1 single and 2 RBI.

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
LTC 1 0 2 0 0 3 1 4
NB 2 4 4 3 13 7 4

From the NBLS.org/Athletics website:

4/30 Elgin Away 5:00
5/2 Bluffton Away 5:00
5/5 Upper Scioto Valley Away 5:00
5/6 Hardin-Northern Home 5:00
5/8 Swanton Away 5:00
5/10 Hilltop Home 11:00
5/12 McComb Away 5:00
5/15 Northwood Home 5:00
5/17 Continental Away 11:00

