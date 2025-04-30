Tiger Baseball Wins #5 in NWCC With Win Over LTC

NB won its 5th North West Central Conference game over Lima Temple Christian 13 – 3 in 5 innings. The Tigers remain undefeated and tied for the league lead.
Pitching for NB were Meggitt (1 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER and J. South (5 K, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 ER.
Top Hitters for NB: Z. South 2 singles and an RBI, J. South 1 single and 2 RBI.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|LTC
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|–
|–
|3
|1
|4
|NB
|2
|4
|4
|3
|–
|–
|–
|13
|7
|4
From the NBLS.org/Athletics website:
|4/30
|Elgin
|Away
|5:00
|5/2
|Bluffton
|Away
|5:00
|5/5
|Upper Scioto Valley
|Away
|5:00
|5/6
|Hardin-Northern
|Home
|5:00
|5/8
|Swanton
|Away
|5:00
|5/10
|Hilltop
|Home
|11:00
|5/12
|McComb
|Away
|5:00
|5/15
|Northwood
|Home
|5:00
|5/17
|Continental
|Away
|11:00