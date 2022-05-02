TIGER BASEBALL WINS AGAINST CARDINAL STRITCH

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Varsity Baseball Results

Cardinal Stritch @ North Baltimore – 4/30/2022



Cardinal Stritch 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 5 1

North Baltimore 5 0 0 0 1 1 – 7 4 1

WP (NB) – Mitch Clark

The Tigers got back on the winning track Saturday after a couple of tough BVC losses to Liberty-

Benton and McComb, and a loss to Hardin-Northern last week.

North Baltimore defeated Cardinal Stritch. Mitch Clark pitched a complete game to pick up the

win.

Varsity Overall Record 5-8, BVC Record 3-2

Upcoming Baseball Games

Mon 5/2 @ Arcadia, 5pm

Wed 5/4 Vanlue (home), 5pm

Thur 5/5 @ Northwood, 5pm

Sat 5/7 @ Arlington

Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm

Thur 5/12 @ Arlington, 5pm

Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11am (Senior Night)