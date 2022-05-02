North Baltimore, Ohio

May 2, 2022 6:35 pm

TIGER BASEBALL WINS AGAINST CARDINAL STRITCH

 

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Varsity Baseball Results
Cardinal Stritch @ North Baltimore – 4/30/2022

Cardinal Stritch 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 5 1
North Baltimore 5 0 0 0 1 1 – 7 4 1
WP (NB) – Mitch Clark

The Tigers got back on the winning track Saturday after a couple of tough BVC losses to Liberty-
Benton and McComb, and a loss to Hardin-Northern last week.

North Baltimore defeated Cardinal Stritch. Mitch Clark pitched a complete game to pick up the
win.

Varsity Overall Record 5-8, BVC Record 3-2

Upcoming Baseball Games
Mon 5/2 @ Arcadia, 5pm
Wed 5/4 Vanlue (home), 5pm
Thur 5/5 @ Northwood, 5pm
Sat 5/7 @ Arlington
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm
Thur 5/12 @ Arlington, 5pm
Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11am (Senior Night)

 

