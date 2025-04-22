Tiger Baseball Wins at Lima Perry

from NB Baseball
NBHS beat Lima Perry 3 – 1 on a pitching gem tossed by Braiden Solly, a complete game allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts. He out-pitched both Perry aces, Evans and Scott, with Evans taking the loss.
The winning pitcher, Solly, pitched all 7 innings, recording six strikeouts, two walks, allowing just two hits, with one error. The losing pitcher was Evans, who pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, four walks, two hits, and two errors committed. Scott pitched 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, no walks, three hits and no errors.
The top hitters for North Baltimore were Luke Long with a double and a single, Solly had a double with one RBI and Francisco added one single and one RBI.
North Baltimore is 3 – 3 on the season and 2 – 2 in the North West Central Conference.
Come watch the Tigers tonight (Tuesday). Versus NWCC opponent Elgin at 5:00 at the Tiger field.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|NB
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1