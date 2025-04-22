Tiger Baseball Wins at Lima Perry

from NB Baseball

NBHS beat Lima Perry 3 – 1 on a pitching gem tossed by Braiden Solly, a complete game allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts. He out-pitched both Perry aces, Evans and Scott, with Evans taking the loss.

The winning pitcher, Solly, pitched all 7 innings, recording six strikeouts, two walks, allowing just two hits, with one error. The losing pitcher was Evans, who pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, four walks, two hits, and two errors committed. Scott pitched 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, no walks, three hits and no errors.

The top hitters for North Baltimore were Luke Long with a double and a single, Solly had a double with one RBI and Francisco added one single and one RBI.

North Baltimore is 3 – 3 on the season and 2 – 2 in the North West Central Conference.

Come watch the Tigers tonight (Tuesday). Versus NWCC opponent Elgin at 5:00 at the Tiger field.