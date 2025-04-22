North Baltimore, Ohio

April 22, 2025 5:55 pm

The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS Wellness Park TOP
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Size Update
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Resize
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Logo
OB You’re Expecting

Tiger Baseball Wins at Lima Perry

 

from NB Baseball
NBHS beat Lima Perry 3 – 1 on a pitching gem tossed by Braiden Solly, a complete game allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts. He out-pitched both Perry aces,  Evans and Scott, with Evans taking the loss.

The winning pitcher, Solly, pitched all 7 innings, recording six strikeouts, two walks, allowing just two hits, with one error. The losing pitcher was Evans, who pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, four walks, two hits, and two errors committed. Scott pitched 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, no walks, three hits and no errors.

The top hitters for North Baltimore were Luke Long with a double and a single, Solly had a double with one RBI and Francisco added one single and one RBI.

North Baltimore is 3 – 3 on the season and 2 – 2 in the North West Central Conference.

Come watch the Tigers tonight (Tuesday). Versus NWCC opponent Elgin at 5:00 at the Tiger field.

 

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
NB 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 5 1
Perry 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website