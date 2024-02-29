Tiger Basketball Season Ends

Illness invaded the NBHS Tigers this week, before the game on Wednesday , making it difficult for the boys to stay in the game for long against Gibsonburg. The Golden Bears already had the home court advantage as well as a height advantage over our local guys, and with the Tigers missing some key players, it seems to have added extra pressure on the team.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Turnovers
|Rebounds
|NB
|13
|7
|9
|5
|34
|22
|27
|Gibsonburg
|15
|16
|23
|15
|69
|13
|31
Win or lose, it sure has been fun watching them play this entire season. (Finished with a 9-14 record)
NB Scoring
Owen Clark-8
Rowan Tackett-7
Brody Walter-6
Cooper Clark-6
Jonah Hagemyer-4
Jack Clark-4