February 29, 2024 10:05 am

Tiger Basketball Season Ends

Illness invaded the NBHS Tigers this week, before the game on Wednesday , making it difficult for the boys to stay in the game for long against Gibsonburg. The Golden Bears already had the home court advantage as well as a height advantage over our local guys, and with the Tigers missing some key players, it seems to have added extra pressure on the team. 

 1234FinalTurnoversRebounds
NB13795342227
Gibsonburg15162315691331

Win or lose, it sure has been fun watching them play this entire season. (Finished with a 9-14 record)

NB Scoring

Owen Clark-8
Rowan Tackett-7
Brody Walter-6
Cooper Clark-6
Jonah Hagemyer-4
Jack Clark-4

