Tiger Basketball Season Ends

Illness invaded the NBHS Tigers this week, before the game on Wednesday , making it difficult for the boys to stay in the game for long against Gibsonburg. The Golden Bears already had the home court advantage as well as a height advantage over our local guys, and with the Tigers missing some key players, it seems to have added extra pressure on the team.

1 2 3 4 Final Turnovers Rebounds NB 13 7 9 5 34 22 27 Gibsonburg 15 16 23 15 69 13 31

Win or lose, it sure has been fun watching them play this entire season. (Finished with a 9-14 record)

NB Scoring

Owen Clark-8

Rowan Tackett-7

Brody Walter-6

Cooper Clark-6

Jonah Hagemyer-4

Jack Clark-4