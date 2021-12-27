North Baltimore, Ohio

North Baltimore, Ohio

Tiger Basketball

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore @ Seneca East – 12/23/21

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 20-19-13-9—61–61

Seneca East 29 16-15-28—88

—————————————-

Mitch Clark – 28

Gunner Kepling – 15

Caden Phillips – 9

Isaiah Boyd – 5

Owen Clark – 4

 

2-PT FGM-A: 17-37 (46%)

3-PT FGM-A:  5-19 (26%)

FTM-A:  12-17 (71%)

Rebounds: NB 29

Rebound Leaders: Clark 13

Assists Leader: Kepling 7

Turnovers: NB 18

 

Varsity Overall Record 2-5, BVC 1-2

*************************************

JV BOYS

NB– 20

SE – 22

(2 Qtrs)

————-

Owen Clark – 9

Andre Johnson – 5

Wyatt Baltz – 4

Rowan Tackett – 2

 

JV Overall Record 1-5, BVC 0-3

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Tue 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Thur 12/30 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

