Tiger Basketball

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Seneca East – 12/23/21
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 20-19-13-9—61–61
Seneca East 29 16-15-28—88
—————————————-
Mitch Clark – 28
Gunner Kepling – 15
Caden Phillips – 9
Isaiah Boyd – 5
Owen Clark – 4
2-PT FGM-A: 17-37 (46%)
3-PT FGM-A: 5-19 (26%)
FTM-A: 12-17 (71%)
Rebounds: NB 29
Rebound Leaders: Clark 13
Assists Leader: Kepling 7
Turnovers: NB 18
Varsity Overall Record 2-5, BVC 1-2
*************************************
JV BOYS
NB– 20
SE – 22
(2 Qtrs)
————-
Owen Clark – 9
Andre Johnson – 5
Wyatt Baltz – 4
Rowan Tackett – 2
JV Overall Record 1-5, BVC 0-3
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Tue 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Thur 12/30 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA