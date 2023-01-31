Tiger Bowling Update

North Baltimore, Ohio

Congratulations to the NB Tigers Varsity Boys and Girls on their win last week against Seneca East!!
 
Kenadi Lennard led the girl’s team with a 289 series, while Gavin Kleinmark led the way for the boy’s with a 347 series!!
 
Great job to all of our bowlers!!
 
Also, a BIG thank you to Ten Pin Lanes & Lounge for hosting our team practices and matches!
 
Varsity Bowling Results

Seneca East @ North Baltimore – 1/18/2023
Varsity Boys
N Baltimore – 1848
Seneca East – 1529
Varsity Girls
N Baltimore – 1521
Seneca East – 1460

UPCOMING BOWLING MATCHES
Mon 1/30 @ Ridgedale (Cooper Lanes) 4:00
Tue 1/31 @ Seneca East (Dynasty Lanes) 4:00
Wed 2/1 vs Colonel Crawford (Ten Pin Lanes) 3:30 (Girls)
Thur 2/2 vs Wynford (Ten Pin Lanes) 4:00
Wed 2/8 @ Delphos Jefferson 4:00
Sat 2/11 End of Season League Tournament (Girls)
Thur 2/16 Girls Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00
Fri 2/17 Boys Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00

