Tiger Bowling Update

Congratulations to the NB Tigers Varsity Boys and Girls on their win last week against Seneca East!!
Kenadi Lennard led the girl’s team with a 289 series, while Gavin Kleinmark led the way for the boy’s with a 347 series!!
Great job to all of our bowlers!!
Also, a BIG thank you to Ten Pin Lanes & Lounge for hosting our team practices and matches!
Varsity Bowling Results
Seneca East @ North Baltimore – 1/18/2023
Varsity Boys
N Baltimore – 1848
Seneca East – 1529
Varsity Girls
N Baltimore – 1521
Seneca East – 1460
UPCOMING BOWLING MATCHES
Mon 1/30 @ Ridgedale (Cooper Lanes) 4:00
Tue 1/31 @ Seneca East (Dynasty Lanes) 4:00
Wed 2/1 vs Colonel Crawford (Ten Pin Lanes) 3:30 (Girls)
Thur 2/2 vs Wynford (Ten Pin Lanes) 4:00
Wed 2/8 @ Delphos Jefferson 4:00
Sat 2/11 End of Season League Tournament (Girls)
Thur 2/16 Girls Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00
Fri 2/17 Boys Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00