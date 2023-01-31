Tiger Bowling Update

Congratulations to the NB Tigers Varsity Boys and Girls on their win last week against Seneca East!!

Kenadi Lennard led the girl’s team with a 289 series, while Gavin Kleinmark led the way for the boy’s with a 347 series!!

Great job to all of our bowlers!!

Also, a BIG thank you to Ten Pin Lanes & Lounge for hosting our team practices and matches!

Varsity Bowling Results