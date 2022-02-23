Tiger Boys Advance in Sectional Hoops

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Boys Basketball Sectional Results – 2/22/22

NORTH BALTIMORE DEFEATS FREMONT ST JOE 79-57

It was a night of 3’s for the North Baltimore boys’ basketball team Tuesday night when they defeated Fremont St Joe in their 1st Sectional game at Fostoria High School. Mitch Clark started it off with the 1st of TWELVE 3’s scored by 7 different players. The Tigers played as a team with great outside shooting and good defense too!

After the 1st qtr, and six 3’s, the Tigers were up by 10. After the 2nd qtr, and 5 more 3’s, NB went into the locker room ahead by 24 points (43-19). Starting the 2nd half, the Streaks put on a full-court press against the Tigers, but NB kept up pace and were still up by 21 at the end of the 3rd qtr (63-42). The Tigers added 16 more points in the 4th qtr winning by 22 points. NB was also perfect from the foul line.

The Tigers will play Tiffin Calvert on Friday, February 25th at 5:30pm (Fostoria HS).

Varsity Boys

North Baltimore 24-19-20-16–79

Fremont St Joe 14-5-23-15—57

Johnny Hagemyer – 19 (3 triples)

Cade Phillips – 15 (3 triples)

Wyatt Baltz – 15 (1 triple)

Owen Clark – 11 (1 triple)

Gunner Kepling – 7 (1 triple)

Isaiah Boyd – 6 (2 triples)

Mitch Clark – 6 (1 triple)

2-PT FGM-A: 18-31 (58%)

3-PT FGM-A: 12-22 (55%)

FTM-A: 7-7 (100%)

Rebounds: NB 32, FSJ 23

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 6, W Baltz 6

Steals Leader: Hagemyer 3

Assists Leader: Kepling 6

Turnovers: NB 17, FSJ 18

Varsity Overall Record 6-15, BVC 2-7

UPCOMING BOYS GAME

Fri 2/25 vs Tiffin Calvert, 5:30pm @ Fostoria HS (Sectional Final)